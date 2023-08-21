Presidential candidate Robert Kennedy Jr. speaks at town hall event in Greenville

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. visits the Doubletree in South Burlington Wednesday night
Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. visits the Doubletree in South Burlington Wednesday night(WCAX)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is speaking in Greenville Monday night as part of a community town hall he is hosting.

According to officials, the town hall is happening from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Zen, located along Main Street in Greenville.

Officials said Kennedy’s event in Greenville is one of the multiple stops he’s made in South Carolina this week. So far, he’s visited Orangeburg, Sumpter, and Florence. Kennedy is scheduled to hold events in Greer and Spartanburg on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 injured after small plane crash in Spartanburg Co.
Officials: 2 injured after small plane crash in Spartanburg Co.
Motorcycle Crash generic
SCHP: Motorcyclist dies in crash after hitting ditch, culvert
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the person whose body was found...
Charleston Co. Coroner IDs 22-year-old woman found dead on Folly Beach
1 injured from shooting, suspect arrested
1 injured from shooting, suspect arrested
SCHP: Driver dead after crashing into tree in Laurens Co.

Latest News

Honoring Upstate Pearl Harbor Victims
Honoring Upstate Pearl Harbor Victims
The new school year means new students, new teachers, and now, for South Carolina schools, a...
South Carolina schools now prepared to combat opioid overdoses
South Carolina schools now prepared to combat opioid overdoses
South Carolina schools now prepared to combat opioid overdoses
Schools Stocking Narcan
Schools Stocking Narcan