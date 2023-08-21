Presidential candidate Robert Kennedy Jr. speaks at town hall event in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is speaking in Greenville Monday night as part of a community town hall he is hosting.

According to officials, the town hall is happening from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Zen, located along Main Street in Greenville.

Officials said Kennedy’s event in Greenville is one of the multiple stops he’s made in South Carolina this week. So far, he’s visited Orangeburg, Sumpter, and Florence. Kennedy is scheduled to hold events in Greer and Spartanburg on Tuesday.

