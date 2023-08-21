Report: Student arrested for assaulting another student at Upstate school

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union Police Department said a student was arrested after assaulting a classmate at Union High School on Aug. 18.

According to an incident report, a student walked through the cafeteria when he approached another student and punched them in the face twice. A staff member intervened and escorted the student who caused the assault to the school’s administration office.

The report said the student was taken to the Union Public Safety Department and charged with assault and battery to the third degree.

The student was later released to the custody of his mother.

