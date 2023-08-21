SCDOT: Crash on I-85 blocks two lanes in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation said a crash is blocking part of the interstate in Greenville County.
The crash took place on I-85 north near mile marker 52 and just before exit 51C.
Officials said as of 12:15 p.m., the two left lanes are closed.
