SCDOT: Crash on I-85 blocks two lanes in Greenville County
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation said a crash is blocking part of the interstate in Greenville County.

The crash took place on I-85 north near mile marker 52 and just before exit 51C.

Officials said as of 12:15 p.m., the two left lanes are closed.

This is all the information we have this time.

Stay tuned for more.

