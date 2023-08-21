Sheriff: Suspect with shotgun killed during struggle with NC deputies

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect was killed after a confrontation with deputies on Sunday.

The sheriff’s office was called to the Woodlawn community after receiving reports of a suspect violating a domestic violence protection order and making threats.

When deputies began speaking to the suspect, they said a struggle ensued and the suspect displayed a shotgun. Deputies shot the suspect who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The deceased individual has not yet been identified.

The North Carolina Bureau of Investigation has been requested to investigate the shooting. No deputies were injured during the incident.

“This was a terrible situation that our guys were placed in and forced to use deadly force,” said Sheriff Ricky T. Buchanan. “Our prayers are with the family of the deceased.”

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.