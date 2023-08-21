Trio arrested after toddler nearly dies, another drinks bottle with maggots

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three people have been arrested after a 3-year-old was found barely conscious and a 1-year-old was found with maggots in his bottle.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the 2100 block of Howard Road on Thursday in reference to an unresponsive child.

Upon arrival, deputies found EMS and Augusta Fire personnel providing aid to a 3-year-old girl who was semi-conscious.

She was taken to Augusta University Medical Center for further treatment. While at the hospital, she tested positive for fentanyl.

When arriving at the hospital, the victim was in critical condition, but is now stable, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

While still on scene, deputies found a 1-year-old boy with visible injuries. Officials observed burns on his arms, hands, and back that resembled an iron or grill pan.

EMS transported the boy to the hospital for treatment, where medical personnel observed a bottle the boy was drinking from.

The bottle contained live maggots in the drink.

An 8-year-old and a 5-month-old were also taken from the home.

Matthew Moss, Talethea Browman, and Aisha Bartley were arrested and charged with two counts of cruelty to children in the first degree, deprivation of a minor, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of used drug-related objects, and possession of cocaine.

