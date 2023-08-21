Upstate author helps shelter pets find furever homes

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Ryan Donald is an Upstate author and advocate who is helping shelter pets find their forever homes with his book “Letters to Dogs.”

Donald wrote the book because his family has fostered dogs for several years and hope this book serve as a tail that all can love.

“Letters to Dogs is designed to be a funny humorous book about different dog personalities. I wrote it because my kids and I have fostered dogs for a really long time, and we have all these really funny stories.”

Each book sold will help an animal in need at the Greenville County Humane Society. Throughout the month of September Donald will be donating a dollar back to the organization.

“We are really fond of the clinic and their reach within the southeast is something that we enjoy and appreciate being a no kill shelter,” Donald says.

The Greenville County Humane Society doesn’t receive any state or federal funding and the rely on the community to support their mission for years to come. Emily Zheng, the Marketing Director at the Greenville Humane Society says the book is a staff favorite.

“Our entire staff has read the book and they think it is fantastic and it’s kind of casual piece, a fun read and the fact that it supports our homeless animals makes it even better.”

In the book Letts to Dogs, you will read through a collection of letters written about what people would really tell their dogs if they had the chance. This humorous short book will remind you of all the joys and even frustrations that we all experience as dog owners. Although being a pet parent isn’t always easy the book also reflects the bond we share with our furry friends because at the end of the day, pets are important members of our families. The book is appropriate for all ages and is sure to bring smiles page by page.

Letters to Dogs can be found at the Mass General Store in Downtown Greenville as well as Amazon.

If you would like more information about his book

