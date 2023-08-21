Upstate mom sentenced after toddler seriously injured

GRAY COURT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate mother took a plea deal eight years after her son suffered serious injuries at their home in Laurens County.

On Monday, Savanah Morgan pleaded guilty to unlawful neglect of a child. On July 28, 2015, Morgan called 911 to report her 2-year-old son was in cardiac arrest. He was transported to the hospital and spent time in the pediatric intensive care unit.

The toddler had suffered a subdural hematoma, retinal hemorrhages, and bruising on his back, according to the solicitor. Prosecutors said a doctor was willing to testify that the child’s injuries were consistent with shaken baby syndrome and child abuse.

The boy, now 10 years old, has long-lasting health implications from the injuries.

At the hearing, Morgan’s defense team admitted she was responsible for his injuries but denied that she abused her son. She told officials said she heard him choking on chips in his crib so she picked up him but accidentally dropped him after tripping over a cat. Morgan claims EMS hit his back while doing the Heimlich maneuver which caused the bruising.

The solicitor described the conditions in the home as deplorable, saying there were dirty diapers, feces, and broken glass on the floor. According to the incident report, investigators found numerous animals, both alive and dead, in the home including dogs, cats, snakes, rats, gerbils, spiders, turtles and bearded dragons.

The child is now in the custody of his maternal grandmother, who spoke at the hearing. She said he has developmental delays from traumatic brain injuries and is undergoing speech and occupational therapy. He can’t feed himself and has to use a special needs swing at the playground.

Morgan was sentenced to 7 years suspended to 3 years in prison and 3 years of probation.

The father of the child, Matthew Batton, previously pleaded guilty to child neglect and was sentenced to time served. He was not home at the time of the incident, according to investigators.

