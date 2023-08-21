Upstate nightclub security guard arrested during traffic stop, police say

Officials looking for juvenile escapee in Asheville
(Wellford Police Department)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WELLFORD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Wellford Police Department said a security guard at a nightclub was one of the many arrested over the weekend.

Chief David Green said a traffic stop was conducted on Aug. 19. The driver was harged with driving without a valid license and released to her family. The passenger, Chayan Garcia, was charged with multiple offenses, including unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of cocaine and marijuana, and having an open liquor bottle.

The chief mentioned that Garcia is a security guard for a local bar in Spartanburg of of Asheville Highway.

