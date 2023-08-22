60 students evaluated after gas leak at Catawba College dorm, officials say

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) – Dozens of students are being evaluated after a gas leak at a Catawba College dorm, officials said.

According to Salisbury Fire, approximately 60 students were sent for evaluation for gas exposure at Barger-Zartman Hall.

The leak was identified after some residents reported symptoms aligned with increasing levels of carbon, campus officials said. The leak was confirmed in the building’s boiler room.

Fire crews confirmed elevated levels of carbon monoxide in the building, staff said. Out of an abundance of caution, all residents of Barger-Zartman Hall were asked to report to the campus health center to be checked for any signs of carbon sickness, according to a spokesperson.

Campus officials said that while they anticipate clearance to the building on Tuesday, they are making alternative arrangements for overnight accommodations on and off-campus if necessary.

