Bon Secours and Greenville County hope to solve paramedic shortage with new program

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County officials say 27% of their paramedic positions are currently open. This is a big concern because it can impact response time in an emergency. But they believe many students graduating in a new program could help fill those positions.

Nick Barnhart has been an EMT in Greenville County for two years. It’s a field he is passionate about and enjoys everyday. But he wants to move up in his career and do more to save lives. An EMT is an entry level position where workers know basic life-saving techniques. A paramedic is a step up.

“There are more medications we are able to administer and interventions we are able to perform,” Barnhart said.

Last year, Greenville County started working with Bon Secours to set up a paramedic training program. John Leblanc is a clinical education specialist for Greenville County Emergency Services.

“There is a national paramedic shortage,” LeBlanc said. “The county started doing a lot to stipend our employees that were going to paramedic school.”

But sometimes even a stipend isn’t enough. Leaders created a system with Bon Secours that allows students to take classes and still work as an EMT.

“The way the program is run helps to be more conducive to a work and life balance,” Barnhart said.

Students have a combination of field work, in-person labs, online classes and clinicals at Bon Secours.

“They are going through our emergency department, and the OB department,” Bon Secours director of Anesthesia, Dr. Von Browning said. “They are getting real world experience and are able to transition that into the field.”

The paramedic program is one year and the county hopes it solves their shortage.

“We are trying to do everything we can to encourage them to be a paramedic,” LeBlanc said.

Barnhart is getting ready to graduate this fall and is excited to be able to help patients.

“Sometimes you are seeing people on their worst day, but being able to help them in any way I can is really rewarding,” Barnhart said.

Graduating to paramedic also comes with a pay increase. The starting wage for an EMT in Greenville County is about $17 an hour, whereas paramedic starting pay is $23 an hour. Hourly pay can increase based on experience and education.

