Buncombe Co. man found guilty of ‘premeditated’ 2021 murder

Ronald Haynes Sr.
Ronald Haynes Sr.(Buncombe County Detention Center)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County District Attorney’s Office announced that a man was recently sentenced for a 2021 murder.

Officials said Ronald Haynes Sr. was found guilty of first-degree murder on August 16, 2023. He was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

According to officials, Haynes shot and killed Belva Smeltzer in January 2021 at a home along White Oak Gap Road. Officials at the time said they were living together when the incident happened.

Following the trial, Buncombe County District Attorney Todd Williams said, “The State thanks all jurors for their service and for holding Ronald Haynes to account for the violent, cruel, malicious, and premeditated murder of Belva Smeltzer.”

