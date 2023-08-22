Bystander helps handcuff suspect accused of assaulting Cleveland Co. deputy

The deputy responded to Cleveland Avenue in Grover Monday night in an attempt to find a person involved in an assault.
Brandon Roseboro is facing numerous charges following his Monday arrest.
Brandon Roseboro is facing numerous charges following his Monday arrest.(Source: Cleveland County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A bystander is being credited with helping a Cleveland County Sheriff’s deputy who was being assaulted by a suspect.

The deputy responded to Cleveland Avenue in Grover Monday night in an attempt to find a person involved in an assault, according to the sheriff’s office.

On the way to the call, the deputy made contact with Brandon Rashay Roseboro, who matched the description of the suspect in the assault, authorities said.

Roseboro allegedly became aggressive with the deputy and assaulted him numerous times with his hands, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officials said a passerby related to the suspect stopped and assisted the deputy with handcuffing Roseboro.

The suspect was charged with two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer; two counts of assault inflicting serious injury; and one count each of assault inflicting serious bodily harm, assault on EMS personnel, assault on a government official, simple possession of marijuana and communicating threats, a news release stated.

“We appreciate the care and concern for a bystander who took immediate action in helping one of my deputies. Public support is vitally important to my office,” Cleveland County Sheriff Alan Norman said in a statement.

Deputies said the assault victim sustained numerous injuries and is in critical condition. They added the individual was not shot.

Watch continuing news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

