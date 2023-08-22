City of Spartanburg approves plan, guiding growth for the next 25 years

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg has a new guide for growth. Last week, the city council approved the comprehensive plan—which outlines the city’s priorities and goals. Leaders say now is a critical time to put this plan in place.

The last time Spartanburg leaders made a comprehensive plan the goal was to get developers interested in the downtown area. This time around, they have more than enough interest—so the task is making sure the right development comes in.

“We’re in this moment of historic growth,” said Spartanburg Communications Manager, Christopher George.

The plan, 5 years in the making— and nearly 400 pages details Spartanburg’s future.

“Growth is a good thing, but if you don’t plan for it can cause some serious problems as well,” George explained.

Every ten years cities must update a guide for how they want to move forward. Greenville did this with its 2040 plan. Spartanburg’s plan will put the focus on equity.

“It’s about now how can we make sure that growth benefits everyone? Try to make sure that we grow sustainably and equitably, and maintain the character of our city too,” he said.

There are more than 350 recommendations. Related to connecting neighborhoods, reviving entryways into downtown, improving walkability and health, addressing homelessness and how to avoid the negative aspects of growth---like displacement.

“Assuring that folks who are wanting to stay in their homes will able to,” said George.

They plan to do that by creating different types of housing, home improvement grants and supporting homeownership programs. There’s also a focus on density, which means downtown will grow higher.

“We don’t have a lot of big open tracks of land but we have a lot of opportunities for infill development,” said George.

Council approved a list of 10 priorities to get things growing:

Update the Zoning Ordinance and Land Use Regulations to support the development of mixed-income neighborhoods, housing diversity and density, and mixed-use development

Support, promote and invest in initiatives to advance economic mobility

Encourage and support mixed-use development that responds to the needs of residents, workers, students and visitors

Start the process of becoming a nationally accredited parks and recreation agency

Ensure downtown is welcoming and inclusive for all residents through efforts like; historic interpretation of the city’s history, community amenities and programming, and intentional efforts to support business owners from under-represented populations

Develop sustainability and resilience plans focusing on public safety, equity, mitigating natural hazards, and economic development

Be a leader amongst local government agencies in racial equity efforts

Develop, expand and improve existing agencies, programs, and funding for housing, homeownership, shelter and other efforts for all segments of the unhoused population

Improve the city’s transportation infrastructure

Research and utilize smart technologies to improve city services and keep city systems secure

Next, city planning staff will work the 10 priorities into the budget, and begin working on a new zoning code similar to what was done in Greenville.

