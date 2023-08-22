Covid outbreak shuts down Anderson County jail, officials say

HNN File
HNN File(Hawaii News Now)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:20 AM EDT
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said the detention center is shut down following a covid outbreak.

Deputies said a several cell blocks are currently being quarantined and there is no movement in or out of the jail.

As an extra precaution, the sheriff’s office said inmate workers and staff traveling from one area of the jail to others will be wearing masks.

According to officials, all visitations and volunteer services have been suspended for he rest of the week.

These conditions will be revaluated on Saturday to determine if the detention will be shut down next week.

