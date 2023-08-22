Driver dies after hitting stopped car in Greenville County

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating after a crash killed one person Tuesday afternoon.

Troopers said the crash happened along Prospect Street at South Washington Avenue at around 11:02 a.m.

According to troopers, the victim was traveling along Prospect Street when they crashed into the back of a vehicle that had stopped for traffic. Troopers stated that the victim’s car then kept going off the roadway, where it crashed into a tree. They added that the vehicle hit from behind rolled into the intersection, and hit a car traveling along South Washington Avenue.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment but later passed away. Troopers confirmed that no other injuries were reported after the collision.

Officials didn’t release any other information about the situation. We will update this story as officials give new details.

