Indigo Girls coming to Greenville amid ‘Barbie’ resurgence

Amy Ray and Emily Saliers with the Indigo Girls perform during the Live From the Drive-In...
Amy Ray and Emily Saliers with the Indigo Girls perform during the Live From the Drive-In concert series at the Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on Friday, October 23, 2020, in Atlanta. (Photo by Robb Cohen/Invision/AP)(Robb Cohen | Robb Cohen/Invision/AP)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Peace Center announced on Tuesday that the folk-rock duo Indigo Girls is coming to Greenville in October.

The multi-grammy-winning duo will perform at the Peace Center on Oct. 12. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday.

The Indigo Girls’ song “Closer to Fine” was featured heavily in ‘Barbie’, which has caused a resurgence in fans.

