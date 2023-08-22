Indigo Girls coming to Greenville amid ‘Barbie’ resurgence

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Peace Center announced on Tuesday that the folk-rock duo Indigo Girls is coming to Greenville in October.

The multi-grammy-winning duo will perform at the Peace Center on Oct. 12. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday.

The Indigo Girls’ song “Closer to Fine” was featured heavily in ‘Barbie’, which has caused a resurgence in fans.

