Lawmakers sue Greenville County over budget, alleged secret meeting

Greenville County Council
Greenville County Council(FOX Carolina)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Several lawmakers filed a lawsuit on Monday against Greenville County and its council over practices involving the passage of the county’s budget.

The lawsuit says the current process for approving the budget, which is done two years at a time, is illegal and needs to be changed to an annual process. The lawmakers filing the suit said a biennium budget violates public notice requirements and makes it difficult to adjust the budget for the next year in the event of changing economic conditions.

The lawsuit says in part:

The lawmakers believe county council held a secret budget meeting in June where “efforts were made to encourage councilors to support the budget.” The budget for fiscal years 2024 and 2025, which county council approved in July, includes increased property taxes for both years.

A spokesperson for Greenville County declined to comment on the allegations.

The parties suing Greenville County include Senator Dwight A. Loftis, Representative James Mikell “Mike” Burns, Representative Adam M. Morgan, Representative T. Alan Morgan, Representative Ashley B. Trantham, Michelle Shuman, and the South Carolina Public Interest Foundation.

They also accuse the county of violating the Freedom of Information Act, saying minutes for some county council budget workshops have not been publicly disclosed.

“Minutes are necessary to confirm what was acted on and agreed to at a meeting and to record discussions to ensure no ambiguity exists in what was actually decided,” the lawsuit states. “Without agreed-upon minutes, individual recollections of what transpired are bound to differ, and they will increasingly differ over time.”

Below is the full lawsuit:

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rev. Dr. Richard Gibbons and his wife Ruth joined the Royal Family at Balmoral Castle following...
Greenville pastor invited to preach for Britain’s royal family
Student arrested for assaulting another student at Upstate school
Report: Student arrested for assaulting another student at Upstate school
generic crash
Man dies following head-on crash near Tri-County Technical College in Anderson Co.
Savanah Morgan in court on Aug. 21, 2023.
Upstate mom sentenced after toddler suffered traumatic injuries
Security guard at a nightclub charged
Upstate nightclub security guard arrested during traffic stop, police say

Latest News

Robert Andrew Higgins
Man charged with kidnapping in Asheville
Debris blankets the property after a home collapsed overnight near Lake Norman in Mooresville.
NFL player’s father dies, home destroyed in explosion, officials say
Lorenzo Arriaga
Man charged with attempted murder following shooting that injured 1 person
Tax forms, tax credit generic
Taxpayers should be aware of these common scams