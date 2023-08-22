Lawmakers sue Greenville County over budget, alleged secret meeting

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Several lawmakers filed a lawsuit on Monday against Greenville County and its council over practices involving the passage of the county’s budget.

The lawsuit says the current process for approving the budget, which is done two years at a time, is illegal and needs to be changed to an annual process. The lawmakers filing the suit said a biennium budget violates public notice requirements and makes it difficult to adjust the budget for the next year in the event of changing economic conditions.

The lawsuit says in part:

“Since the Public Notice requirements inform the public of the present fiscal year’s revenue and expenses and the Biennium Budget relies on the projected Budget for the first year, it can never state the present fiscal year’s revenue and expenses when it compares those to the proposed Budget for the second year of the Biennium Budget... This allows citizens and taxpayers to express their views at the public hearing and is intended to more fully inform the public of what is being considered.”

The lawmakers believe county council held a secret budget meeting in June where “efforts were made to encourage councilors to support the budget.” The budget for fiscal years 2024 and 2025, which county council approved in July, includes increased property taxes for both years.

A spokesperson for Greenville County declined to comment on the allegations.

The parties suing Greenville County include Senator Dwight A. Loftis, Representative James Mikell “Mike” Burns, Representative Adam M. Morgan, Representative T. Alan Morgan, Representative Ashley B. Trantham, Michelle Shuman, and the South Carolina Public Interest Foundation.

They also accuse the county of violating the Freedom of Information Act, saying minutes for some county council budget workshops have not been publicly disclosed.

“Minutes are necessary to confirm what was acted on and agreed to at a meeting and to record discussions to ensure no ambiguity exists in what was actually decided,” the lawsuit states. “Without agreed-upon minutes, individual recollections of what transpired are bound to differ, and they will increasingly differ over time.”

Below is the full lawsuit:

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.