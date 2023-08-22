Maintenance worker stung nearly 2,000 times at golf course; on life support

A maintenance worker in Arizona is on life support after he was stung nearly 2,000 times at a...
A maintenance worker in Arizona is on life support after he was stung nearly 2,000 times at a golf course.(JimmyLung via Canva)
By KPHO staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUN CITY WEST, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - A man is fighting for his life in Arizona after being stung thousands of times by bees while working at a golf course.

KPHO reports that a maintenance worker was stung an estimated 2,000 times while at a Sun City West golf course over the weekend.

According to the Arizona Fire Medical Authority, arriving firefighters found the man, in his 50s, covered with bees after they were called to the Pebblebrook Golf Course.

“We thought it was grass clippings on his face but as we got closer, we realized those were actually bees,” a rescuer wrote in an incident report.

Firefighters deployed a hose line with foam to subdue the bees.

Authorities then rushed the man to a nearby hospital where he remained intubated on Monday.

Rescuers did not immediately release what brought on the bee attack.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rev. Dr. Richard Gibbons and his wife Ruth joined the Royal Family at Balmoral Castle following...
Greenville pastor invited to preach for Britain’s royal family
Student arrested for assaulting another student at Upstate school
Report: Student arrested for assaulting another student at Upstate school
Drone footage shows what is left of a Mooresville home that collapsed following an explosion...
NFL player’s father dies, home destroyed in explosion, officials say
generic crash
Man dies following head-on crash near Tri-County Technical College in Anderson Co.
Savanah Morgan in court on Aug. 21, 2023.
Upstate mom sentenced after toddler suffered traumatic injuries

Latest News

FILE - Jeffrey Clark, Assistant Attorney General for the Environment and Natural Resources...
2 more people indicted with Trump in Georgia election probe want the case heard in federal court
Breaking Down New Trump Poll Numbers
Breaking Down New Trump Poll Numbers
'Sandstorm' Artist to Perform at Game
'Sandstorm' Artist to Perform at Game
Ronald Haynes Sr.
Buncombe Co. man found guilty of ‘premeditated’ 2021 murder