Man arrested after breaking into ex-girlfriend’s house and sexually assaulting her

WEST UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested after he broke into his ex-girlfriend’s house and attempted to have sex with her.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was called to a house on Doubloon Street in West Union on Sunday morning in reference to an incident that happened Friday, August 18.

Deputies said a woman informed them that she woke up to a man trying to have sex with her without her consent. According to deputies, 40-year-old Lance Tyler Bugg lived in the house with the woman and they had been in a previous relationship together.

However, Bugg told the woman he planned to move out the previous week on Thursday, deputies said.

The woman changed the combination code on the front door and Bugg did not have a key to the house.

During an investigation, it was discovered that Bugg had voluntarily left the house and returned without consent or knowledge of the woman.

Bugg was charged with first degree burglary and assault with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct first degree. He is currently being held at the Oconee County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.