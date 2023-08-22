Man charged with attempted murder following shooting that injured 1 person

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man was arrested and charged with attempted after an ongoing dispute resulted in a shooting that injured one person, according to Hendersonville City officials.

Officials said Hendersonville Police were called to a shooting at around 4:40 p.m. in the area of King Street and Third Avenue East on Monday, Aug. 21.

Once on scene, officers found a victim who had sustained minor wounds from vehicle glass when a bullet smashed the back window of his vehicle.

The victim was treated on scene and no other injuries were reported.

During the investigation, police identified 23-year-old Lorenzo Misael Arriaga as the suspect and issued arrest warrants.

Police said the victim and suspect were acquaintances and the shooting was the result of an ongoing dispute.

Arriaga was found by police and the U.S. Marshal’s Service at his home and taken in to custody on Tuesday, Aug. 22.

He is charged with attempted first-degree murder, firing a weapon into an occupied vehicle and discharging a firearm in the city limits.

Arriaga is currently being held at the Henderson County Detention Facility on a $1.5 million secured bond.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.