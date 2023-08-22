Man charged with kidnapping in Asheville

Robert Andrew Higgins
Robert Andrew Higgins(McDowell County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested on kidnapping charges.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, on Aug. 18, deputies were called to the intersection of Breezy Hill Dr. and Bat Cave Road for a domestic incident happening on the highway.

Once on scene, deputies saw a vehicle down the embankment being held by trees with no passengers in it.

Deputies said the caller, who called 911, advised that he was on the phone with the driver when she was ran off the road by 45-year-old Andrew Higgins.

He was later arrested by Asheville police and a woman, who had sustained multiple stab wounds, was located at Mission Hospital.

Higgins is charged with felonious second degree kidnapping and felonious assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. He is being held on a $500,000 secured bond.

This is all the information we have at this time. We will update this article when we learn more details.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rev. Dr. Richard Gibbons and his wife Ruth joined the Royal Family at Balmoral Castle following...
Greenville pastor invited to preach for Britain’s royal family
Student arrested for assaulting another student at Upstate school
Report: Student arrested for assaulting another student at Upstate school
generic crash
Man dies following head-on crash near Tri-County Technical College in Anderson Co.
Savanah Morgan in court on Aug. 21, 2023.
Upstate mom sentenced after toddler suffered traumatic injuries
Security guard at a nightclub charged
Upstate nightclub security guard arrested during traffic stop, police say

Latest News

Greenville County Council
Lawmakers sue Greenville County over budget, alleged secret meeting
Debris blankets the property after a home collapsed overnight near Lake Norman in Mooresville.
NFL player’s father dies, home destroyed in explosion, officials say
Lorenzo Arriaga
Man charged with attempted murder following shooting that injured 1 person
Tax forms, tax credit generic
Taxpayers should be aware of these common scams