Man charged with kidnapping in Asheville

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested on kidnapping charges.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, on Aug. 18, deputies were called to the intersection of Breezy Hill Dr. and Bat Cave Road for a domestic incident happening on the highway.

Once on scene, deputies saw a vehicle down the embankment being held by trees with no passengers in it.

Deputies said the caller, who called 911, advised that he was on the phone with the driver when she was ran off the road by 45-year-old Andrew Higgins.

He was later arrested by Asheville police and a woman, who had sustained multiple stab wounds, was located at Mission Hospital.

Higgins is charged with felonious second degree kidnapping and felonious assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. He is being held on a $500,000 secured bond.

This is all the information we have at this time. We will update this article when we learn more details.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.