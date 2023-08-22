Man dies following head-on crash near Tri-County Technical College in Anderson Co.

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 8:21 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
PENDLETON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office announced that a man passed away Monday afternoon following a crash near Tri-County Technical College in Pendleton.

Officials said the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on August 21, along Highway 76 in Pendleton.

According to officials, the victim was traveling along Highway 76 when they possibly suffered a medical event, crossed the median and hit another vehicle head-on. The victim was flown to the hospital for treatment but later passed away at 4:50 p.m.

The Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 72-year-old Joseph E. Stewart Jr. from West Union.

Officials didn’t release any other information about the crash. We will update this story as officials give new details.

