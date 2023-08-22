Missing Anderson County man may be in danger, deputies say

WILLIAMSTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing man.

Deputies said 35-year-old Phillip Marshal Hughey was last seen Saturday in the Williamston area. He has not been seen or heard from since.

Detectives believe Hughey is in danger. They are urging the community to share information about Hughey’s whereabouts.

He is 6 feet, 3 inches tall and 180 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 864-260-4400.

