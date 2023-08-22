Brief cooldown ahead of First Alert heat for Friday

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Temps drop briefly on Wednesday and Thursday, then surge to near 100 for Friday.

First Alert Headlines

Cooling down slightly Wednesday and Thursday

Temps nearing 100 Friday

First Alert Weather Day issued Friday for near-record heat.

You want to take extra measures to stay cool and hydrated. Make sure the kids do the same with after-school activities and sports ramping up. The heat comes with mostly sunny skies, meaning sunscreen is also a must.

Protect against heat illness (Fox Carolina)

A backdoor cold front drops south through the area late Tuesday into Wednesday. While it won’t bring us any rain, it does take the heat down briefly for Wednesday. Highs return to near normal in the mid to upper 80s.

Thursday temperatures quickly rebound to five or so degrees above normal, topping out in the mid 90s in the Upstate and the low 90s in the mountains. Friday looks like record breaking heat. The record in Greenville is 98 which we are forecasted to tie and in Asheville the record is 92 which the forecast high of 93 would break.

Upstate Temps (Upstate Temps)

Mountain Temps (Mountain Temps)

Relief comes this weekend as a cold front moves through the area. Right now there are some timing differences in the models. The American model is faster with the onset, bringing us storms on Saturday and a cool down on Sunday. The Euro is slower bringing the storms on Sunday and holding off on the cooler weather until Monday. Stay tuned as we get a little more clarity in the coming days.

In the Atlantic basin, we now have two named storms, including: Tropical Storm Franklin and Tropical Storm Harold. Harold made landfall in Padre Island at around 10 AM local time. Heavy rain is leading to flooding concern along the southern coast. The storm is expected to weaken as it heads northwest over the land through Wednesday.

Weakens rapidly as it moves over land (Fox Carolina)

Another threat to land is Tropical Storm Franklin which is churning through the Eastern Caribbean Sea; heavy rainfall is expected across parts of Puerto Rico and Hispaniola into Thursday. Significant and potentially life threatening flash flooding is possible into Wednesday across Hispaniola. It tracks into the Atlantic Ocean and heads north where it may near Bermuda next week although the models haven’t handle the track well. At a minimum, expect elevated rip current risk and higher surf this weekend and early next week along the Carolina coast.

Moves over Hispaniola Wednesday and then heads north (Fox Carolina)

Gert finally succumbed to high wind shear and fizzled to a remnant low. There are a couple of disturbances being watched as well, one is the remnants of Tropical Storm Emily with a low chance for development. The other disturbance in the Eastern Tropical Atlantic has a moderate chance to develop over the next week.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.