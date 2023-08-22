National park visitors add billions to 2022 North Carolina economy, report shows

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new report from the National Park Service showed that people visiting national parks in North Carolina added billions to the state’s economy in 2022.

According to the report, visitors spent around $2.5 billion in the areas around the parks in 2022, which supported 37,500 jobs and added an estimated $2.3 billion to the economy.

“Since 1916, the National Park Service has been entrusted with the care of our national parks,” said National Park Service Director Chuck Sams. “With the help of volunteers and partners, we safeguard these special places and share their stories with more than 300 million visitors every year. The impact of tourism to national parks is undeniable: bringing jobs and revenue to communities in every state in the country and making national parks an essential driver to the national economy.”

Among the parks that contributed the most in North Carolina were the Blue Ridge Parkway and the Great Smoky Mountains.

“While people come to the Blue Ridge Parkway to learn, hike, drive, be inspired, relax, and so much more, the Parkway was always envisioned as a driver for tourism in the local economies across the 469-mile corridor,” said Superintendent Tracy Swartout. “We are pleased to work closely with many tourism partners and local communities who continue to see the tangible and positive benefits of visitor spending in their areas.”

Those interested in learning more about how national park visitors impacted the economy can visit the National Park Service’s interactive webpage.

