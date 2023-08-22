New Anderson dispatch system cuts down on mistakes

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Calling 9-1-1 can be stressful for callers and dispatchers alike, but a new system in Anderson County looks to simplify the steps for people who need help.

Anderson County’s Assistant 9-1-1 Director, Tyrone Glover, told FOX Carolina that callers won’t notice much of a difference, but that the main changes are on the dispatcher’s side. He said, “You know, the old cliché, you have good, better and best. We have the best now.”

Talking about the new Priority Dispatch system, Glover said, “With this system, it’s patient-focused.”

Dispatchers like Amy Stipe said they’ve already seen a positive change with Anderson County’s new medical dispatch system. She said, “Now, whenever we are on a cardiac arrest, we have a counter, and it actually counts for you while you’re giving CPR instructions versus before. We actually we kept up with it, and we counted, and a lot of people counted different ways. Well, now we’re able to just follow what the protocol tells us. And it’s just easy to keep up with.”

She continued, “Even for a stroke, we ask, you know, there’re so many other questions now that we ask and, you know, getting a patient to the hospital, especially with a stroke protocol, I know it’s important. All the firsthand information is very important. So it’s able to give the hospital all that information beforehand.”

Glover told FOX Carolina that this new dispatch is already saving lives. He said, “The very first day we went live. We saved a two weeks old baby from choking.”

The main difference is that the new system issues the same question for every dispatcher to ask. Standardizing what each dispatcher says also cuts down on mistakes. Glover said, “It’ll give you the question to ask the caller. And if we ask the callers the question verbatim, those mistakes are pretty much none.”

Glover said that the level of response changes based on the answers from the person needing help. He gave an example of when the mother of the two-week-old baby called asking for assistance.

“We told her to pull over somewhere quickly. Our, call taker at the time, gave her instructions on how to give CPR or back blows for an infant that’s choking. Once that reposition happened, it dislodged the milk,” said Glover.

The system can give detailed instructions and dispatch the correct departments, connecting callers to help. Once emergency personnel get to the scene, they already have access to the information provided in the questions and answers. The hospital also has access to that information before patients arrive in the emergency room.

