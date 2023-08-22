NC man accused of giving child alcohol, drugs before sexual abuse sentenced

Dakota James Cook
Dakota James Cook(Henderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The District Attorney’s office said a man from Henderson County has been sentenced to prison for multiple child sex crimes.

According to District Attorney Andrew Murray, in March of 2022, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office received several tips for possible sexual abuse material at 32-year-old Dakota James Cook’s house. Deputies obtained and executed a search warrant of Cook’s home.

Officials said a minor disclosed sexual abuse by Cook, which included providing the child with alcohol and marijuana before the offenses occurred.

The D.A. said on Aug. 18, 2023, Cook pled guilty to multiple crimes including three counts of statutory rape of child and statutory sex offense of a child. He received a minimum sentence of 20 years and max of 29 years.

In addition to the sentence, Murray said the judge ordered that Cook register for life as a sex offender and to have no contact with the victim, for the rest of his natural life.

