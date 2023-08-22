Police: Burglar caught stealing clothes from Greenville home

Latasha Boyd
Latasha Boyd(Greenville Co. Detention Center)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said a suspect was caught during a home break-in on Monday.

The owners of a house on Pettigru Street came home to find broken glass. They immediately left and contacted law enforcement.

While clearing the house tactically, officers said they found Latasha Boyd upstairs. She had forced entry into the home and was stealing clothes, investigators said.

Boyd was arrested and charged with second-degree burglary.

“The homeowners are commended for their prompt action and the officers for their quick response and successful apprehension of the suspect,” the police department posted.

Boyd was arrested in Columbia in 2022 after she reportedly held a woman at knifepoint in the lobby of the Richland County courthouse. The victim’s attorney called it “a serious, and potentially fatal, security failure,” leading the firm to request a statewide audit of courthouse security by the South Carolina Supreme Court.

Boyd was initially charged with kidnapping, assault and battery and possession of a knife in the courthouse. She pleaded guilty to the assault charge and the other charges were dropped. She was sentenced to 5 years of probation.

Court records indicate her probation was transferred to Greenville County.

She currently has unrelated pending charges in Greenville County for driving with a license suspended for DUI, possession of a stolen vehicle and public disorderly conduct, according to court records.

