Police: NC woman charged after making others believe she had been murdered

FRANKLIN, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Franklin Police Department said a woman was arrested after she made her friends, family and law enforcement believe she had been murdered.

According to the department, 37-year-old Margaret Frances “Maggie” Elizabeth Sweeney was reported missing on Friday, Aug. 18. Officers began an immediate investigation due to the information provided which eluded that she was endangered or deceased.

Police said Sweeney was found safe the next day and investigators were able to determine that Sweeney allegedly made anonymous third-party false reports to a friend, and the Department of Social Services that she had been murdered.

“Sweeney’s actions caused our department, as well as other departments, many hours of work which could have been spent on other matters,” the department said. “Family, friends, and the community as a whole were also very concerned and worried about Sweeney’s welfare.”

Sweeney is charged with filing a false report to a police station, false report of death or serious injury by telephone and obstruction of law enforcement officers.

