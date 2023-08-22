“A quilt is to comfort and heal”: Honoring veterans in a unique way

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s one of the highest honors a civilian can bestow on a member of the military, it’s called a “Quilt of Valor.”

Seven Upstate heroes were recognized today in a special way, wrapping them in honor. The one-of-a-kind quilts are a way to thank the brave men and women who fought so bravely for our freedoms and remember those who never made it home.

Jim Piller was one of the veterans to receive a quilt. He said, “This is an honor that I shouldn’t be receiving as an individual, but for all the men who served. I can still see the men that died in my command.”

Larry Baley was another, he said he wants his granddaughters to know his story. “We’ve talked about it over time and they understand. They’re 10 years old and 13 and they understand what Papa did back then. It’s really important for them to inherit it and a little piece of Papa.”

Each quilt takes at least 60-70 hours to make. On one of the back corners, there is a label saying who the quilt goes to and when it was received.

Usually, the creators of quilts never get to meet the veterans who receive them. However, Debbie Burnett had a hand in all seven, getting a chance to meet each one.

She told Fox Carolina “You can’t help but be touched and seeing it in this capacity is just amazing.”

