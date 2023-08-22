“A quilt is to comfort and heal”: Honoring veterans in a unique way

Anna Arinder has the story.
By Anna Arinder
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s one of the highest honors a civilian can bestow on a member of the military, it’s called a “Quilt of Valor.”

Seven Upstate heroes were recognized today in a special way, wrapping them in honor. The one-of-a-kind quilts are a way to thank the brave men and women who fought so bravely for our freedoms and remember those who never made it home.

Jim Piller was one of the veterans to receive a quilt. He said, “This is an honor that I shouldn’t be receiving as an individual, but for all the men who served. I can still see the men that died in my command.”

Larry Baley was another, he said he wants his granddaughters to know his story. “We’ve talked about it over time and they understand. They’re 10 years old and 13 and they understand what Papa did back then. It’s really important for them to inherit it and a little piece of Papa.”

Each quilt takes at least 60-70 hours to make. On one of the back corners, there is a label saying who the quilt goes to and when it was received.

Usually, the creators of quilts never get to meet the veterans who receive them. However, Debbie Burnett had a hand in all seven, getting a chance to meet each one.

She told Fox Carolina “You can’t help but be touched and seeing it in this capacity is just amazing.”

To learn more about the Quilts of Valor Foundation, click here.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rev. Dr. Richard Gibbons and his wife Ruth joined the Royal Family at Balmoral Castle following...
Greenville pastor invited to preach for Britain’s royal family
Student arrested for assaulting another student at Upstate school
Report: Student arrested for assaulting another student at Upstate school
Drone footage shows what is left of a Mooresville home that collapsed following an explosion...
NFL player’s father dies, home destroyed in explosion, officials say
generic crash
Man dies following head-on crash near Tri-County Technical College in Anderson Co.
Savanah Morgan in court on Aug. 21, 2023.
Upstate mom sentenced after toddler suffered traumatic injuries

Latest News

Breaking Down New Trump Poll Numbers
Breaking Down New Trump Poll Numbers
'Sandstorm' Artist to Perform at Game
'Sandstorm' Artist to Perform at Game
Ronald Haynes Sr.
Buncombe Co. man found guilty of ‘premeditated’ 2021 murder
New 911 Dispatch System
New 911 Dispatch System
Nick Barnhart opens doors of an ambulance.
Bon Secours and Greenville County hope to solve paramedic shortage with new program