“Sandstorm” creator to perform at UofSC this fall

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s a homecoming years in the making.

Darude, creator of the techno hit “Sandstorm,” will perform a pregame concert at Gamecock Village on November 18 before the Gamecock football game against Kentucky, according to a release from the University of South Carolina’s athletic department.

“Sandstorm” was originally released in 1999 and has served as the Gamecocks’ unofficial fight song for a number of years.

According to the school, Darude will perform a one hour set and will also lead a chant on the field just before the game.

