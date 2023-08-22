“Sandstorm” creator to perform at UofSC this fall

South Carolina fans cheer on the Gamecocks outside Williams-Brice Stadium before an NCAA...
South Carolina fans cheer on the Gamecocks outside Williams-Brice Stadium before an NCAA college football game against Clemson Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. Clemson won 30-0. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)(Sean Rayford | AP)
By Thomas Gore
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s a homecoming years in the making.

Darude, creator of the techno hit “Sandstorm,” will perform a pregame concert at Gamecock Village on November 18 before the Gamecock football game against Kentucky, according to a release from the University of South Carolina’s athletic department.

“Sandstorm” was originally released in 1999 and has served as the Gamecocks’ unofficial fight song for a number of years.

According to the school, Darude will perform a one hour set and will also lead a chant on the field just before the game.

