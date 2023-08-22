Taxpayers should be aware of these common scams
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Revenue is warning taxpayers about some common scams that are prevalent during the summer.
Officials said these scams are related to refunds and federal Employee Retention Credits.
Below are a some common scams to keep in mind:
- The economic impact payment scheme
- The misleading ‘You may be eligible for the ERC’ claim
- The ‘Claim your tax refund online’ scheme
- The ‘Help You Fix-it’ text scheme
- The “Delivery service’ scam at your door
Learn more about these scams by clicking here.
If anyone feels they have been a victim of a scam contact the South Carolina Department of Revenue.
Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.