Taxpayers should be aware of these common scams

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Revenue is warning taxpayers about some common scams that are prevalent during the summer.

Officials said these scams are related to refunds and federal Employee Retention Credits.

Below are a some common scams to keep in mind:

  • The economic impact payment scheme
  • The misleading ‘You may be eligible for the ERC’ claim
  • The ‘Claim your tax refund online’ scheme
  • The ‘Help You Fix-it’ text scheme
  • The “Delivery service’ scam at your door

Learn more about these scams by clicking here.

If anyone feels they have been a victim of a scam contact the South Carolina Department of Revenue.

