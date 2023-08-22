Taxpayers should be aware of these common scams

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Revenue is warning taxpayers about some common scams that are prevalent during the summer.

Officials said these scams are related to refunds and federal Employee Retention Credits.

Below are a some common scams to keep in mind:

The economic impact payment scheme

The misleading ‘You may be eligible for the ERC’ claim

The ‘Claim your tax refund online’ scheme

The ‘Help You Fix-it’ text scheme

The “Delivery service’ scam at your door

If anyone feels they have been a victim of a scam contact the South Carolina Department of Revenue.

