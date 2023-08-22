Tennessee zoo welcomes rare spotless giraffe

The zoo told CBS that they are hoping the headlines from this rare birth will help spread awareness about the challenges the species sees in the wild.
The zoo told CBS that they are hoping the headlines from this rare birth will help spread awareness about the challenges the species sees in the wild.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIMESTONE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Tennessee zoo says it has welcomed a rare giraffe with no spots. Brights Zoo in Limestone, Tennessee has called it the only spotless giraffe in the world.

Brights Zoo’s director David Bright told CBS News that the giraffe was born on July 31, the first spotless giraffe to be born since 1972 when one was recorded in Tokyo. That giraffe, named Toshiko, was born at Ueno Zoo, according to CBS News.

The zoo told CBS that they are hoping the headlines from this rare birth will help spread awareness about the challenges the species sees in the wild.

“The international coverage of our patternless baby giraffe has created a much-needed spotlight on giraffe conservation,” said Tony Bright, founder of Brights Zoo told CBS. “Wild populations are silently slipping into extinction, with 40% of the wild giraffe population lost in just the last 3 decades.”

The zoo has narrowed possible names for the giraffe down to four choices: Kipekee, which means unique; Firyali, which translates to unusual or extraordinary; Shakiri, which means “she is most beautiful”; and Jamella, which means “one of great beauty.”

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rev. Dr. Richard Gibbons and his wife Ruth joined the Royal Family at Balmoral Castle following...
Greenville pastor invited to preach for Britain’s royal family
Student arrested for assaulting another student at Upstate school
Report: Student arrested for assaulting another student at Upstate school
generic crash
Man dies following head-on crash near Tri-County Technical College in Anderson Co.
Savanah Morgan in court on Aug. 21, 2023.
Upstate mom sentenced after toddler suffered traumatic injuries
Security guard at a nightclub charged
Upstate nightclub security guard arrested during traffic stop, police say

Latest News

Debris blankets the property after a home collapsed overnight near Lake Norman in Mooresville.
Records: NFL player owns home destroyed in deadly explosion; player seen on property
What's new? 8/22
What's new? 8/22
What's Clicking? 8/22
What's Clicking? 8/22
The Children's Museum of the Upstate's 90s throwback
The Children's Museum of the Upstate's 90s throwback
Latasha Boyd
Police: Burglar caught stealing clothes from Greenville home