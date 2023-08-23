Anderson Co. K-9 retires after responding to hundreds of calls over 8 year career

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office announced that one of their K-9s recently retired after responding to hundreds of calls throughout his eight-year career.

Deputies said K-9 Sandro joined the Sheriff’s Office in 2015 and has responded alongside his handler Corporal Eric Scott to over 600 calls working with the Uniform Patrol and Special Investigations Division. Deputies added that those calls resulted in over 100 arrests and helped deputies seize pounds of methamphetamine, marijuana, cocaine and heroin.

According to deputies, Sandro is now focusing on relaxing and enjoys playing with his Kong toy and chasing bumblebees in the yard.

