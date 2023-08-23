Anderson Co. K-9 retires after responding to hundreds of calls over 8 year career

K-9 Sandro
K-9 Sandro(Anderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office announced that one of their K-9s recently retired after responding to hundreds of calls throughout his eight-year career.

Deputies said K-9 Sandro joined the Sheriff’s Office in 2015 and has responded alongside his handler Corporal Eric Scott to over 600 calls working with the Uniform Patrol and Special Investigations Division. Deputies added that those calls resulted in over 100 arrests and helped deputies seize pounds of methamphetamine, marijuana, cocaine and heroin.

According to deputies, Sandro is now focusing on relaxing and enjoys playing with his Kong toy and chasing bumblebees in the yard.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drone footage shows what is left of a Mooresville home that collapsed following an explosion...
NFL player’s father dies, home destroyed in explosion, officials say
Student arrested for assaulting another student at Upstate school
Report: Student arrested for assaulting another student at Upstate school
Rev. Dr. Richard Gibbons and his wife Ruth joined the Royal Family at Balmoral Castle following...
Greenville pastor invited to preach for Britain’s royal family
generic crash
Man dies following head-on crash near Tri-County Technical College in Anderson Co.
Savanah Morgan in court on Aug. 21, 2023.
Upstate mom sentenced after toddler suffered traumatic injuries

Latest News

School sign and police
Officials investigate after Rutherford Co. middle school receives anonymous bomb threat
Breaking Down New Trump Poll Numbers
Breaking Down New Trump Poll Numbers
'Sandstorm' Artist to Perform at Game
'Sandstorm' Artist to Perform at Game
Ronald Haynes Sr.
Buncombe Co. man found guilty of ‘premeditated’ 2021 murder