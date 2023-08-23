CHECK THIS OUT: Sea turtles released from rehab

Four sea turtles were released from rehab on Tuesday.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Aquarium on Tuesday released four sea turtles from their care and back into the wild.

After receiving months of care, the aquarium said the turtles were released into the wild at Cape Romaine National Refuge.

The juvenile sea turtles were one Kemp’s ridley sea turtle named Gorgonzola, and three green sea turtles named Queso, Goat, and Andrey.

Officials said they released the turtles from a boat and into a salt marsh where they would naturally be found.

