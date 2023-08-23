Coroner identifies victim in crash near Dorman High School

The crash took place on Aug. 23.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROEBUCK, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said one person is dead after a crash that happened Wednesday morning.

The crash took place on U.S. 221 near I-26, which is the exit for Dorman High School.

The coroner identified the victim as 47-year-old Betty Bohmer.

This is all the information we have at this time. We will update this article when we learn more details.

