Coroner identifies victim in crash near Dorman High School

ROEBUCK, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said one person is dead after a crash that happened Wednesday morning.

The crash took place on U.S. 221 near I-26, which is the exit for Dorman High School.

The coroner identified the victim as 47-year-old Betty Bohmer.

This is all the information we have at this time. We will update this article when we learn more details.

