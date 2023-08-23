Coroner responding to interstate crash near Dorman High School

Traffic Reporter Chris Scott has the details.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ROEBUCK, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office is responding to a crash near a school.

The crash took place Wednesday morning on U.S. 221 near I-26. This is the exit for Dorman High School.

At this time, we do not know how many fatalities there are.

Stay tuned for more information.

