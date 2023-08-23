Deputies responding to shooting at Spartanburg Co. apartment complex

Shooting generic
Shooting generic(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating following a shooting in Spartanburg County.

Deputies said they responded to Upstate Coliving along College Pointe Lane at around 8:45 p.m. after someone reported the situation.

According to deputies, when they arrived at the scene, they found a man lying on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound.

This situation is developing as deputies investigate the incident. We will update this story as officials release new information.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drone footage shows what is left of a Mooresville home that collapsed following an explosion...
NFL player’s father dies, home destroyed in explosion, officials say
Student arrested for assaulting another student at Upstate school
Report: Student arrested for assaulting another student at Upstate school
Rev. Dr. Richard Gibbons and his wife Ruth joined the Royal Family at Balmoral Castle following...
Greenville pastor invited to preach for Britain’s royal family
generic crash
Man dies following head-on crash near Tri-County Technical College in Anderson Co.
Savanah Morgan in court on Aug. 21, 2023.
Upstate mom sentenced after toddler suffered traumatic injuries

Latest News

School sign and police
Officials investigate after Rutherford Co. middle school receives anonymous bomb threat
K-9 Sandro
Anderson Co. K-9 retires after responding to hundreds of calls over 8 year career
Breaking Down New Trump Poll Numbers
Breaking Down New Trump Poll Numbers
'Sandstorm' Artist to Perform at Game
'Sandstorm' Artist to Perform at Game