Deputies responding to shooting at Spartanburg Co. apartment complex

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating following a shooting in Spartanburg County.

Deputies said they responded to Upstate Coliving along College Pointe Lane at around 8:45 p.m. after someone reported the situation.

According to deputies, when they arrived at the scene, they found a man lying on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound.

This situation is developing as deputies investigate the incident. We will update this story as officials release new information.

