Deputies responding to shooting at Spartanburg Co. apartment complex
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating following a shooting in Spartanburg County.
Deputies said they responded to Upstate Coliving along College Pointe Lane at around 8:45 p.m. after someone reported the situation.
According to deputies, when they arrived at the scene, they found a man lying on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound.
This situation is developing as deputies investigate the incident. We will update this story as officials release new information.
Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.