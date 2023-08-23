Dorman football manager embodies perseverance and positivity

ROEBUCK, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Not only do sports teach us life lessons, but the people involved in them also teach us. One of those people is Dorman Football Equipment Manager Andrew Gregory, who’s passing his perseverance and positivity to the players.

“He’s just a living example to our players of what it really means to battle through adversity, to stay positive and to always have a good attitude,” first-year Dorman Head Coach Jake Morris said. “I’ve never seen that kid in a bad mood.”

It’d be easy and understandable for Andrew to be in a bad mood.

“I am diagnosed with cerebral palsy, and I was born 11 weeks early,” Andrew said. “I look at myself and I focus on what I can do. I don’t focus on what I can’t do. So therefore, I just saw that this is what I could do to achieve my dream, and I went for it.”

Andrew going for his dream of being part of the football team, despite his condition, has turned into a mentality for the entire Dorman program.

“I consider him just as much a part of this team as anybody else,” Coach Morris said. “He is not only a manager of our team, but he is a beacon of our team that our kids can look to. It builds in them the courage to take the next step even when adversity is there.”

Andrew’s teammates witnessed him take that next step a few months ago. He graduated from treatment at the Shriners Hospital. Coach Morris told his players they’d see someone ring the bell but didn’t tell them who.

“The kids were like, ‘Who is it, who is it?’ When we finally told them it was Andrew, the kids went nuts. They absolutely went nuts,” Coach Morris said. “They just erupted in cheers. Just the outpouring of love they have for him was shown. They were all just giddy, smiling, happy for him, cheering him on. I think that’s really what the picture of high school football is supposed to be.”

Andrew described the moment himself.

“That was a special moment. It really showed how much they care for me and how much everyone here at Dorman loves me and supports me,” Andrew said. “It’s just wonderful and special, and I wouldn’t trade it for the world.”

The Dorman players say they’ll remember Andrew’s perseverance and positivity long after high school football.

“I ain’t never seen a person as happy, as nice as he is,” senior cornerback Sammy Brannon said. “I have never heard him say anything negative toward anyone.”

Coach Morris said he still remembers the manager from his own playing days at Dorman about 15 years ago, who also had special needs, named Chase Lawless.

Morris said he still looks back on the lessons of encouragement, positivity and perseverance that Chase taught him, and he hopes his players take those same lessons from Andrew.

Andrew’s next goal is to go to a two-year college locally before transferring to Clemson and being a manager on Coach Dabo Swinney’s staff.

If the past can show the future, he’ll make that happen too.

