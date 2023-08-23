Driver dies more than a week after Anderson Co. crash

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a collision that claimed a driver’s life more than a week later.

On Aug. 9, troopers said the driver of a Jeep SUV crashed into the back of a pickup truck that was stopped for traffic.

The driver was transported to AnMed hospital and passed away on Aug. 19.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

