Driver dies more than a week after Anderson Co. crash

Fatal Crash generic image
Fatal Crash generic image(Source: MGN)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a collision that claimed a driver’s life more than a week later.

On Aug. 9, troopers said the driver of a Jeep SUV crashed into the back of a pickup truck that was stopped for traffic.

The driver was transported to AnMed hospital and passed away on Aug. 19.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drone footage shows what is left of a Mooresville home that collapsed following an explosion...
NFL player’s father dies, home destroyed in explosion, officials say
Jared Tierce (left) and Jacob Barber are both charged with murder in the death of Phillip Hughey.
Murder suspects in bond court after missing man’s body found in rug
Betty Bohmer
‘Our hearts are broken’: Spartanburg Co. teacher dies in crash on way to school
Generic photo.
Upstate jail suspends visitation due to Covid outbreak, officials say
Zaria Aiyanna Owens
Deputies: Woman accused of murdering Spartanburg man turns self in

Latest News

Betty Bohmer
‘Our hearts are broken’: Spartanburg Co. teacher dies in crash on way to school
Fatal crash generic image
Man dies after crashing into building in Pickens County
All lanes blocked on I-85 N
All lanes back open after crash shuts down I-85 in Spartanburg Co.
(Source: MGN)
3 Anderson Co. schools to dismiss early due to power outage