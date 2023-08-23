Ex-attorney Fleming enters guilty pleas on state charges

By Melissa Rademaker
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man charged and convicted on federal conspiracy charges pleaded guilty Wednesday on nearly two dozen state charges.

Cory Fleming faced a total of 23 state charges ranging from breach of trust with fraudulent intent, money laundering, computer crimes, and criminal conspiracy.

The charges stem from accusations that he conspired with disbarred Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh to take money from a wrongful death settlement from the estate of Gloria Satterfield. Satterfield was Murdaugh’s longtime housekeeper who died after what was described as a “trip-and-fall” accident at Murdaugh’s home in February of 2018.

In May, the 54-year-old Fleming appeared before Judge Richard Gergel in federal court in downtown Charleston to plead guilty on federal charges. He was sentenced last week in federal court to 46 months, nearly four years in prison. Gergel also sentenced him to pay $102,000 in restitution and a fine of $20,000. He will also be under three years of supervised release after he serves his time.

Fleming was taken into custody at the end of the hearing to begin his 46-month federal sentence.

The South Carolina Supreme Court issued an order suspending him from practicing law on Oct. 8, 2021.

The date for sentencing on the state charges has not yet been set.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

