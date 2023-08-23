Ga. deputies arrest man facing officer assault charge following chase
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HART COUNTY, GA. (FOX Carolina) - The Hart County Sheriff’s Office said a man facing nearly 20 charges was arrested following a chase on Tuesday.
The sheriff’s office said deputies tried to stop a car on Reed Creek Highway but the suspect fled.
After about a 15-mile chase exceeding 100 miles per hour, the suspect, Matthew Chase Ramey, was arrested, according to deputies.
Deputies said Ramey has 19 charges at this time including aggravated assault against a police officer.
Ramey is currently being held in the Hart County jail.
MORE NEWS: Deputies: Woman accused of murdering man at apartment complex turns self in
Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.