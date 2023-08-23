Ga. deputies arrest man facing officer assault charge following chase

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HART COUNTY, GA. (FOX Carolina) - The Hart County Sheriff’s Office said a man facing nearly 20 charges was arrested following a chase on Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office said deputies tried to stop a car on Reed Creek Highway but the suspect fled.

After about a 15-mile chase exceeding 100 miles per hour, the suspect, Matthew Chase Ramey, was arrested, according to deputies.

Deputies said Ramey has 19 charges at this time including aggravated assault against a police officer.

Ramey is currently being held in the Hart County jail.

