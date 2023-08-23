Homicide investigation underway after missing man found dead in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after a missing man was found dead Tuesday night.

Deputies said they responded to Cox Lake Road Tuesday night after someone reported the death.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Phillip Hughey, who’s been missing from Williamston for several days. They added that they are investigating Hughey’s death as a homicide.

Officials didn’t release any other information about the situation. We will update this story as we learn more.

