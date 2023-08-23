Man threatened to stab people if not given food, money, deputies say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a man was arrested after he threatened to stab customers at a restaurant if he was not given food and money.

According to police, officers were called to a restaurant near the 135 block of Smokey Park Highway at around 9:21 a.m. on Tuesday, August 22, for an attempted armed robbery.

Deputies said they were informed by a staff member that a man approached employees demanding food and money.

According to deputies, the man took a knife out of his pocket and said he would stab people if employees did not give him food.

He then fled the scene.

After an investigation, police found the suspect as 33-year-old Trey Bartley Orr near the area.

He was charged with attempted armed robbery and is currently being held under a $10,000 bond at the Buncombe County Detention Center.

