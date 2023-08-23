Suspect accused of auto thefts in Newberry Co. captured following manhunt

Manhunt underway
Manhunt underway(Canva)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBERRY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office said a manhunt for a man believed to be responsible for the thefts of automobiles is over.

On Tuesday, deputies said a man fled from deputies when a citizen called in suspicious activity.

The sheriff’s office said deputies, city police, SLED agents, South Carolina Highway Patrol and SCDNR worked an area between the S.C. 219 interchange and Cockrell Drive using bloodhounds and aviation. The dogs tracked hot until a section near S.C. 219 and Komatsu. At that point the trail grew cold.

The suspect was described to have dreadlocks and is wearing blue shirts, no shirt and no shoes. He was said to possibly have injuries from jumping out of the moving vehicle while fleeing law enforcement.

On Wednesday, deputies said the suspect was captured before 7:45 a.m. at a hotel.

Stay tuned for further details.

MORE NEWS: Homicide investigation underway after missing man found dead in Anderson Co.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drone footage shows what is left of a Mooresville home that collapsed following an explosion...
NFL player’s father dies, home destroyed in explosion, officials say
Generic photo.
Upstate jail suspends visitation due to Covid outbreak, officials say
Phillip Hughey
Homicide investigation underway after missing man found dead in Anderson Co.
Phillip Hughey
Missing Anderson County man may be in danger, deputies say
Margaret Frances “Maggie” Elizabeth Sweeney
Police: NC woman charged after making others believe she had been murdered

Latest News

Coroner responding to crash near Upstate high school
Coroner responding to interstate crash near Dorman High School
Coroner responding to crash near Upstate high school
Coroner responding to crash near Upstate high school
Upstate jail suspends visitation due to Covid outbreak, officials say
Upstate jail suspends visitation due to Covid outbreak, officials say
Officials investigate after middle school in NC receives anonymous bomb threat
Officials investigate after middle school in NC receives anonymous bomb threat