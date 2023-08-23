Suspect accused of auto thefts in Newberry Co. captured following manhunt

NEWBERRY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office said a manhunt for a man believed to be responsible for the thefts of automobiles is over.

On Tuesday, deputies said a man fled from deputies when a citizen called in suspicious activity.

The sheriff’s office said deputies, city police, SLED agents, South Carolina Highway Patrol and SCDNR worked an area between the S.C. 219 interchange and Cockrell Drive using bloodhounds and aviation. The dogs tracked hot until a section near S.C. 219 and Komatsu. At that point the trail grew cold.

The suspect was described to have dreadlocks and is wearing blue shirts, no shirt and no shoes. He was said to possibly have injuries from jumping out of the moving vehicle while fleeing law enforcement.

On Wednesday, deputies said the suspect was captured before 7:45 a.m. at a hotel.

Stay tuned for further details.

MORE NEWS: Homicide investigation underway after missing man found dead in Anderson Co.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.