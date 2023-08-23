Officials investigate after Rutherford Co. middle school receives anonymous bomb threat

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - East Rutherford Middle School announced that the school was evacuated Tuesday while officials investigated an anonymous bomb threat.

Officials said they received that threat Tuesday afternoon and decided to evacuate the building as a precaution after talking to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office recommended the decision.

According to officials, law enforcement swept the campus after the building was evacuated and found no evidence of any explosive devices or similar items.

Officials stated that law enforcement cleared the building for students to return, and the school will return to its regular schedule on Wednesday, 23, 2023. They added any items that students left behind were secured and can be picked up on Wednesday morning.

We will update this story if officials release new details.

