Police investigating after runner groped on Swamp Rabbit Trail

Swamp Rabbit Trail
Swamp Rabbit Trail(WHNS)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is working to identify the suspect who grabbed a woman inappropriately on Wednesday morning.

Police were called to the reported assault on the Swamp Rabbit Trail around 6:20 a.m.

According to the incident report, the victim was running on the trail near Cleveland Park. She told officers there was a man with a bike near the crossing for Fernwood Way.

The victim was listening to music and lost track of the man but said as she neared Fernwood Lane, he appeared from the side of the trail and groped her. The woman began yelling and said it scared the man away.

Police have not yet identified the suspect in the case.

