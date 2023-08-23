S.C. Supreme Court: Fetal heartbeat law is constitutional

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday the South Carolina Supreme Court published its ruling on the state’s Fetal Heartbeat Protection from Abortion Act, which outlaws abortions once a heartbeat is detected which is around six weeks into a pregnancy.

The Supreme Court opined that the law, which is one of the most restrictive in the country, is constitutional.

The ruling ends the injunction blocking the enforcement of the law, which was issued shortly after Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, the Greenville Women’s Clinic and two doctors filed a lawsuit against the state.

Governor Henry McMaster, who has pushed for the legislation for years, called Wednesday’s decision a victory for “countless unborn children.”

“The Supreme Court’s ruling marks a historic moment in our state’s history and is the culmination of years of hard work and determination by so many in our state to ensure that the sanctity of life is protected,” McMaster said. “With this victory, we protect the lives of countless unborn children and reaffirm South Carolina’s place as one of the most pro-life states in America.”

The law allows limited exceptions for abortions in the event of rape, incest, a risk to the mother’s health, or fatal fetal anomalies.

Opponents believe the law violates the Constitution’s right to privacy and equal protection.

Below is the full ruling:

