S.C. Supreme Court suspends Spartanburg judge for failing to report for duty

(USAF / Joshua Magbanua)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTABURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Supreme Court announced that Spartanburg County Magistrate John J. Kesler has been suspended for “dereliction of duty”.

According to the supreme court, Judge Kesler failed to report for duty at bond court numerous times.

“This dereliction of duty is an unacceptable affront to the fair administration of justice and the courts,” officials said.

As a result, Officials said Kesler is suspended without compensation from his magisterial duties until further notice from the order of the Chief Justice.

The supreme court warned other judges to “carefully evaluate their own procedures and be physically present during working hours”.

MORE NEWS:

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drone footage shows what is left of a Mooresville home that collapsed following an explosion...
NFL player’s father dies, home destroyed in explosion, officials say
Generic photo.
Upstate jail suspends visitation due to Covid outbreak, officials say
Phillip Hughey
Homicide investigation underway after missing man found dead in Anderson Co.
Phillip Hughey
Missing Anderson County man may be in danger, deputies say
Margaret Frances “Maggie” Elizabeth Sweeney
Police: NC woman charged after making others believe she had been murdered

Latest News

S.C. Supreme Court: Fetal heartbeat law is constitutional
Restaurant week to begin Aug. 24
Restaurant week to begin Aug. 24
Lawyer Lori: Dentist given life for wife's murder
Lawyer Lori: Dentist given life for wife's murder
SC Supreme Court upholds 6-week abortion ban
S.C. Supreme Court: Fetal heartbeat law is constitutional
Upstate woman checks Powerball ticket while on vacation, wins $200K