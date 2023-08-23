S.C. Supreme Court suspends Spartanburg judge for failing to report for duty

SPARTABURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Supreme Court announced that Spartanburg County Magistrate John J. Kesler has been suspended for “dereliction of duty”.

According to the supreme court, Judge Kesler failed to report for duty at bond court numerous times.

“This dereliction of duty is an unacceptable affront to the fair administration of justice and the courts,” officials said.

As a result, Officials said Kesler is suspended without compensation from his magisterial duties until further notice from the order of the Chief Justice.

The supreme court warned other judges to “carefully evaluate their own procedures and be physically present during working hours”.

