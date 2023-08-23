Security guard fired from assignment after accidentally placing gun in Spartanburg Co. student’s car

Sig Sauer handgun
Sig Sauer handgun(MGN Online)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg School District Six announced that a security guard was recently fired from his assignment in Spartanburg School District Six after accidentally placing a gun in a student’s car at Dorman High School.

According to officials, the security guard worked for Defender Services, a company the district sometimes hires to help with security.

Officials said the incident began when the security guard agreed to sell a handgun to another Defender Services employee, who was working at Dorman High School last Thursday night. Officials stated that the guard intended to lock the unloaded gun inside the buyer’s vehicle. However, he mistakenly locked it inside the wrong car.

District officials said they learned about the mistake once a student found the handgun in his car, and his parents reported it.

Officials specified that the security guard was not an employee or school resource officer associated with the school. They added that law enforcement investigated the situation and determined that no laws were broken and the security guard wouldn’t be charged.

